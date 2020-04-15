Kartik Aaryan, who recently started a series called ‘Koki Poochega’ about COVID-19 fighters, is facing a lot of difficulties in editing the episodes.
Taking to his Instagram, Aaryan shared how he has been struggling to render a video of the second episode of the series.
“Work from home they said Episode 2 Still Rendering,” he wrote on Instagram.
Fans were too quick to comment on his post, lauding his efforts. One fan’s cheeky comment surely left many in splits.
“I give you [Rs100,000] plss reply,” wrote the fan.
Aaryan’s retort was witty enough: “I give you [Rs200,000] plss help me render.”
The actor has been doing best to create awareness about the novel coronavirus among people. Before this, he came up with a monologue, urging people to follow the proper guidelines during the lockdown.