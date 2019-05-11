The actress has always been vocal about her environmental activism

Actress Dia Mirza. Image Credit: IANS

United Nations on Friday appointed Indian actress-producer Dia Mirza as an advocate of Sustainable Development Goals alongside internationally popular individuals like actor Forest Whitaker, Queen Mathilde of Belgium, and Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg.

Mirza has always been vocal about her concern and duty towards the environment and has created immense awareness and inspired others to take up an eco-friendly lifestyle.

Appointed as UN Goodwill Ambassador for the environment in 2017, Mirza has taken her role seriously, campaigning and spreading the word wherever she can.

“I am deeply honoured and consider it a privilege to be appointed the UN Secretary General’s Advocate of Sustainable Development Goals. I will strive to convey the importance of achieving sustainable development through all mediums and platforms I have access to,” she said in a statement.

“While every single sustainable development goal is critical, none of the rest will be achievable if we collectively do not recognise the interconnectedness between people and environment.

“Our health and well-being are connected to the environment and when we harm the environment, we actually harm ourselves.”

As an advocate for the environment, her efforts will be focused on environmental protection, human and child rights.