Mumbai: Actress Dia Mirza with husband Sahil Sangha at the success party of her film "Sanju", a biopic on actor Sanjay Dutt in Mumbai on July 2, 2018. (Photo: IANS) Image Credit: IANS

Actor-producer Dia Mirza and her husband Sahil Sangha announced separation after five years into their marriage.

Mirza tied the knot with her long-time beau Sangha on October 18, 2014. However, after 11 years of knowing each other, Mirza and Sangha have decided to part ways amicably.

“We remain friends and will continue to be there for each other with love and respect. While our journeys may lead us down different paths, we are forever grateful for the bond that we share with each other,” Mirza posted on the social media.

She thanked her family, friends and the media for their continued love and support while requesting everyone to respect their privacy at this point of time.