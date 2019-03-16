Actress and producer laments being not young or old enough for certain roles

Indian Bollywood actress Dia Mirza poses during a press conference for the forthcoming Mumbai Marathon and charity fund in Mumbai on January 12, 2015. AFP PHOTO / STR Image Credit: AFP

Actress-producer Dia Mirza, 36, says she is perceived to be at an awkward age in the entertainment business.

“In the entertainment business, I find myself to battle the age perception. Two aspects to it — one since I started young, people think I am older simply because I have been around for a while,” Mirza said in a statement.

“The second one is that I am seen to be at an age where I am not young to be cast alongside male actors who happen to be my age. At the same time I am not mature enough to play older female characters. It’s an age conundrum,” she added.