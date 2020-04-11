Actress Dia Mirza says her 'Thappad' co-star Taapsee Pannu is a fierce lioness. Praising Taapsee, she said: "Taapsee is a fierce lioness and I have always been an ardent admirer of her work. It is a pleasure to be a part of such an incredible cast that stands for something so important collectively." Image Credit: IANS

Actress-producer Dia Mirza’s digital session, ‘#DownToEarthWithDee’, will feature celebrity guests who share a common love for nature. The session will be held every Wednesday.

Mirza’s first conversation with filmmaker Zoya Akhtar dwelt on a number of things, from their shared love for nature to how they are both dealing with the lockdown.

“Zoya and I have been talking wildlife, conservation, ecological balance, stories and more for years. She is one of the most well-informed, empathetic, passionate, fun, articulate and talented people I know,” Mirza said.

During the chat on Wednesday, Akhtar elaborated on how the artistic community is always deeply affected by circumstances and is responsible for sharing observations of life and feelings through all mediums of their expressions.

“This lockdown is going to alter the world. We will witness these shared experiences permeate into our narratives,” the filmmaker said.

Mirza’s second chat was with singer Shreya Ghoshal.

“Shreya is an incredible artist and human being who has brought so much joy to our lives with her amazing voice. She is also someone who has always made time for wildlife and nature,” Mirza said.

Ghoshal shared a few insights into her early days.

“Owing to my childhood spent in a little township of Rajasthan, I am very grateful for the peace and minimalism I experienced which made my musical sense better. From the rustling of trees to the sound of the wind, the animals and birds, it is something I definitely miss now that I live in Mumbai,” she said.

Commenting on the current scenario, she added: “With the lockdown, people are realising that nature has always been here and we have just stopped listening and looking.”

Mirza has lined up more guests for her Wednesday rendezvous.