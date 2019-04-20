Actor says his new car was stolen from near his home

Actor Rajesh Tailang Image Credit: IANS

‘Delhi Crime’ actor Rajesh Tailang on Friday reported to police that his car was stolen.

“My new car (just five months old) got stolen in the morning. It was parked near my house in Mayur Vihar-2, Delhi Police please help. FIR done,” Tailang tweeted.

“Last night I parked my car near my house. In the morning, my car cleaner called and asked about my car. I told him where it was parked. He didn’t find it,” the ‘Selection Day’ actor said.

He went to check and when he couldn’t find his car parked in the same spot, he decided to file an FIR (first information report).