Image Credit:

As actress Deepika Padukone unveiled her Statue of Purpose at Madame Tussauds in London.

The name of the figure comes from Padukone’s role in creating awareness about mental health.

“As if one of her was not enough. Double trouble, Madame Tussauds, wax statue, London,” Anisha, Deepika’s sister, said in a caption of a photograph of the wax statue.

Padukone has created awareness about mental health issues and runs non-profile foundation Live Laugh Love.

“As a little girl, I was a very curious kid. For me, purpose is something that is very important. However, big or small, whatever I am doing in my life, purpose and why we do what we do is very important to me,” Deepika said in a statement.

“After I got a call from Madame Tussauds, I thought ‘What is the purpose of this, why are we doing this, or what is it that my fans will remember me for, remember my figure for, what is it that I would like to leave behind’, and the cause of mental health is very close to my heart, it is something that I am extremely passionate about.

“I said that’s it, I would like for my fans when they see my figure I hope it reminds them of someone who did something for the cause of mental illness, who worked towards creating awareness and destigmatising mental illness. I hope that it gives people a sense of upliftment and a sense of hope. I hope that message comes through.”

Deepika was accompanied for the wax statue launch by husband Ranveer Singh, her parents and her in-laws.