The actress has been campaigning to spread awareness about depression since 2015

Deepika Padukone Image Credit: IANS

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone has taken a jibe at superstar Salman Khan for his comment not long ago that he could not “afford the luxury to be depressed”.

Padukone had openly spoken about her ordeal with clinical depression in 2015, and has actively been campaigning against the malaise since then.

In a recent interview, she took on Khan, without naming him, insisting that depression was not a choice, so it should not be seen as a luxury.

“People confuse it with being a bit sad. A male star said recently that he didn’t have the luxury to be depressed. As if depression is a choice!” said Padukone, talking to ‘Vogue’ magazine.

“The word that best describes my experience of depression is struggle. Every second was a struggle. I felt exhausted the whole time,” Padukone furthered explained.

According to reports, Khan, last year, said: “I see a lot of people getting depressed and emotional, but I can’t afford that luxury of being depressed or sad or emotional because no matter what I am going through, it works against me.”