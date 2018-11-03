The pre-wedding celebrations of Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone, who will marry actor Ranveer Singh later this month, began with a traditional puja (prayer ceremony) at her hometown of Bengaluru.

Dressed in an orange traditional outfit by designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee, Padukone matched her look with gold earrings and subtle make-up.

“A new and exciting journey has just begun for you and all of us at Sabyasachi wish you the very best. Always. Deepika Padukone in Sabyasachi for her pre-wedding functions,” Mukherjee posted on Instagram.

There is buzz that Mukherjee will design the bridal wear for Padukone, who has been dating Singh for around six years.

Even the actress’ stylists shared photos from the puja.

Singh and Padukone announced that their wedding will take place over two days on November 14-15. It was revealed via social media after months of speculation about the nuptials of the couple who have starred in films such as Goliyon Ki Raasleela: Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat.