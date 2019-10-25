Image Credit:

Bollywood star Deepika Padukone is all set to play Draupadi, the female protagonist from the Indian epic, ‘Mahabharat’.

The story will be narrated from Draupadi’s point of view and the actress will be co-producing the film, along with Madhu Mantena.

This is not Padukone’s first production, with the actress also backing her upcoming film ‘Chhapaak’, inspired by the life of acid attack survivor, Laxmi Agarwal. The actress says her second production will give a fresh take on the mythological tale.

“I’m absolutely thrilled and honoured to be essaying the role of Draupadi. I truly believe that it is the role of a lifetime. While the ‘Mahabharat’ is popularly known for its mythological tales and cultural influence, many of life’s lessons are also derived from the ‘Mahabharat’ but most often from its men. Telling it with this fresh and new perspective will not only be interesting but also very significant,” Padukone said in a statement.

The film will be made in two parts with the first one slated to release on Diwali 2021.