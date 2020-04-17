TAB 200417 Deepika Padukone-1587122559098
Actress Deepika Padukone Image Credit: IANS
Also in this package

Actress Deepika Padukone has shared pictures of hand-written letters sent to her by her fans.

One such letter mentions it was Padukone who made the particular fan “fall in love for Bollywood”. The letter also mentioned that it was because of the actress that the fan opened up on depression to her mother.

TAB 200417 Deepika Padukone1-1587122560768
Deepika Padukone shares handwritten letters written by fans. Image Credit: IANS

Padukone took to Instagram and shared pictures of these handwritten letters.

In the second letter, a fan praised Padukone for her efforts her efforts to de-stigmatise mental illness in the country.

The actress captioned the images: “#fan #love”