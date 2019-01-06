Actress Deepika Padukone launched her new website on January 5, her 33rd birthday.
Just a day earlier, the actress had shared a handwritten note on Instagram stating that something “super exciting” was coming up, with a countdown.
After the countdown finished, Padukone announced the website’s launch and captioned it: “Here’s presenting my website - www.deepikapadukone.com. Love, Deepika”
The website explains the milestones and awards that Padukone has achieved, apart from information on Live Love Laugh, a foundation she has been supporting to spread mental health awareness.
It is Padukone’s first birthday after her wedding to actor Ranveer Singh in Lake Como, Italy, in November.
Padukone will turn producer with ‘Chhapaak’, which will feature her as an acid attack survivor.
On her birthday, she received greetings on social media from celebrities such as Madhuri Dixit Nene, Preity Zinta and Manish Malhotra. Here’s what they had to say:
Madhuri Dixit Nene: Happy Birthday darling Deepika Padukone! Hope this year brings you all that your heart desires. Have a good one.
Manish Malhotra: The very beautiful Deepika Padukone... Happy Birthday keep that gorgeous smile always.
Preity Zinta: Happy Birthday Deepika Padukone. Wish you loads of love, happiness, joy and laughter always. Xoxo
Nikitin Dheer: Wishing the girl who is extremely beautiful inside and out Deepika Padukone a very happy birthday. You are one of the nicest people I have met in my life — always real, humble, human. Wish you have a fantastic year ahead my Meenamma.
Urvashi Rautela: Here’s to the one who inspires everyone with her unwavering determination and passion! The one we all love, adore and respect - The Queen of Hearts. Happiest birthday Deepika Padukone.
Mika Singh: Happy birthday to the most gorgeous, beautiful, talented and down to earth actress Deepika Padukone. May God bless you with loads of happiness, success and prosperity.
Diana Penty: Happy Birthday Deepika Padukone! Sending you lots of love and hugs... Have a super duper one.
Amruta Khanvilkar: Happy birthday Deepika Padukone there’s only one queen who truly handles herself with grace, dignity and bravery at the same time... Have a blessed day you absolutely stunning beauty.