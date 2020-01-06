Lucknow : Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone celebrating her birthday with acid attack victims during promoting of upcoming film 'Chhapaak' in Lucknow, Sunday, Jan 05,2020. Actor and her husband Ranveer Singh also seen. (PTI Photo)(PTI1_5_2020_000182B) Image Credit: PTI

Actress Deepika Padukone made her debut on TikTok a day prior to her birthday and received a grand welcome, amassing 1.2 million followers in 12 hours.

Padukone, who is busy promoting her upcoming film ‘Chhapaak’, joined the short-form video platform on January 4.

The first six videos posted by her reached 54 million views, with three videos crossing over 12 million views, individually. Some of the videos show the superstar grooving to trending challenges on the platform. Padukone has also posted a dance video, a rap video as well as an introduction video. Laxmi Agarwal, on whom ‘Chhapaak’ is based, features in two of the actress’ videos.

“While most know me to be poised and graceful, there has always been a crazy, fun and spontaneous side to me that only people close to me know of and get to see. Now with TikTok, I get to share that side of my personality with my fans as well,” said Padukone.