Indian actress Deepika Padukone arrives for the screening of the film "Dolor Y Gloria (Pain and Glory)" at the 72nd edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, on May 17, 2019. / AFP / LOIC VENANCE Image Credit: AFP

Actress Deepika Padukone described Amul’s take on her Cannes look as “butter on toast”.

The milk and dairy brand, known for their cartoons based on current events, had acknowledged Padukone and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s looks at the 72nd Cannes Film Festival.

Days after the cartoon came out, Padukone, who had made heads turn with a neon green ensemble on one day, commented: “Now this truly is the icing on the cake... Or more like butter on toast! (with a cherry on top).”

Padukone’s husband and actor Ranveer Singh also gushed over the cartoon.

“Literally raising a toast... Literally, I got to say... That’s pretty clever.”

On the work front, Padukone will next be seen in Meghna Gulzar’s ‘Chhapaak’, based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal.