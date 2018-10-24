Superstar Shah Rukh Khan has called Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge a special journey and thanked all the fans for keeping the film’s iconic characters Raj and Simran’s story alive.

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge completed 23 years of running on October 19, Khan on Tuesday tweeted: “A special journey that began 23 years ago, goes on even today. Your love has kept Raj and Simran’s story alive on the big screen for 1200 weeks non-stop. Thank you for falling in love with us so unconditionally for so many years!”

The film, which won 10 Filmfare Awards including Best Film, Best Actor, Best Actress and Best Director at the 1996 edition of the ceremony, had also been running for 1,009 uninterrupted weeks at the Maratha Mandir, a single-theatre cinema hall here.

Dilwale Duhania Le Jayenge was Aditya Chopra’s maiden film as director.

It starred Kajol alongside Khan, a blockbuster screen pair who appeared opposite each other in several films such as Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, My Name Is Khan and Dilwale.