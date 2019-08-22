Movie will launch a new actor — Saiee — the daughter of actor-filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar

Chulbul Pandey coming to you on 20th Dec in hindi, kannada, tamil and telugu! #Dabangg3

Bollywood star Salman Khan’s upcoming film ‘Dabangg 3’ will release in four languages — Hindi, Kannada, Tamil and Telugu.

Khan on Wednesday morning took to Instagram to share a picture with his ‘Dabangg 3’ director Prabhudeva to share the news.

“Chulbul Pandey coming to you on December 20 in Hindi, Kannada, Tamil and Telugu,” the 53-year-old tweeted.

Khan and Prabhudheva have reunited on this project after working together on ‘Wanted’ in 2009.

‘Dabangg 3’ will launch a new actor — Saiee — the daughter of actor-filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar. The budding actress will play the love interest of Khan’s character, Chulbul Panday.