The Salman Khan-led ‘Dabangg 3’ will release in India on December 20, and it may clash with the first part of Karan Johar’s trilogy ‘Brahmastra’.

Khan made the announcement via social media in style by sharing a photograph in which he is seen sporting a police uniform, and a badge that reads ‘Chulbul Pandey’, the name of his popular character from the franchise.

“Chulbul is back.... ‘Dabangg 3’,” wrote Khan.

The action comedy has begun its shoot at various locations of Madhya Pradesh.

Helmed by Prabhudheva, the film marks the second collaboration between Khan and the director. The two have previously worked together in ‘Wanted’.

The film, being produced under the banner of Salman Khan Films and Arbaaz Khan Production, also stars Sonakshi Sinha, reprising her role as Rajjo.