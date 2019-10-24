Bollywood actors Salman Khan, center, Sonakshi Sinha, left, and Saiee Manjrekar attend the trailer launch of his upcoming film "Dabangg 3", or Fearless 3, in Mumbai, India, Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019. Dabangg 3, a story of a fearless police officer, is scheduled for release on Dec. 20. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool) Image Credit: AP

Salman Khan was in a mood to take potshots at critics at the trailer launch of his upcoming film ‘Dabangg 3’.

“I have worked on the script of this film, so I want all the critics to criticise it. This film is for the critics (laughs). If we get bashing for this film then it will be not only be in Mumbai but Chennai and Bengaluru and the entire country. But if people will appreciate the film, then it will also resonate in the entire country,” said Khan, while interacting with the media at the launch of the trailer in Mumbai on October 23.

Co-star Sonakshi Sinha, who was also present at the event, chimed in agreement, saying: “Films which get bashing from critics become super duper hits at box office.”

At the trailer launch, many of the film’s cast and crew were present, including debutant Saiee Manjrekar, who is actor-filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar’s daughter. The film’s director Prabhudheva and producers Arbaaz Khan, Bhushan Kumar and Nikhil Dwivedi were also present.

Khan’s jibe at the critics was in reference to the fact that his films have traditionally been blockbusters at the box office but have been panned by critics for their lack of cohesive script and logic.

In recent times, however, Khan’s films such as ‘Bharat’, ‘Tubelight’ and ‘Race 3’ have performed far below expectations at the box office despite also being heavily panned by critics. Khan hopes to turn the tide in his favour with ‘Dabangg 3’.

Apart from Hindi, ‘Dabangg 3’ is being released in Telugu, Tamil and Kannada languages across India. Asked why he took so much of time to go pan-India with the release of his films, he said: “We earlier released ‘Prem Ratan Dhan Paayo’ and quite a few films but from there (South), we used to collect Rs10 or 20 million. But this film comes under the genre of heroism and larger-than-life story, which the South is crazy about. We have accepted their films like ‘Baahubali’, ‘KGF: Chapter 1’ and ‘Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy’. They have been huge hits here. I think they are open to releasing their films here and I hope that our films will also do well over there.”

The third instalment of the ‘Dabangg’ series follows the 2012 release ‘Dabangg 2’.

“I am really excited for this film and I am eagerly waiting for its release on December 29. We have worked hard for this film as compared to ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ and my previous other films. We have worked 10 times harder in terms of story, production, direction, action, songs and the whole creative journey, so there has been a lot of work that has gone while making this film,” he said.