During a special screening of actor Vicky Kaushal’s ‘Sam Bahadur,’ cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar can be seen saying to the paparazzi in a video: “Bahut acchi film hai. Jarur dekhiyega. (It’s a great film, you should watch it). I was super impressed by Vicky’s acting. Dekh ke aisa laga ki actual me Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw saamne hain hamare (It felt like Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw was right before us). The body language was incredible. If you want to know the history of our country, then you should definitely watch this movie. It is very important for every generation.”
Taking to Instagram, Kaushal shared a happy click with Tendulkar, in which the ‘Uri’ actor can be seen in a black long-sleeved tee and denims. Sachin is wearing a blue shirt and cream trousers.
Vicky captioned the post as: “My childhood hero saw my Film today! #IAmOk !!! Thank you @sachintendulkar Sir for your kind words ... l’ll cherish them for a lifetime.”
‘Sam Bahadur’ is based on the legendary Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw.
The film also stars Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Sanya Malhotra in lead roles.
Saiyami Kher commented on the post and said: “Most special”.
Comedian Zakir Khan dropped red heart emojis on the post.
Produced by RSVP Movies, the movie is directed by Meghna Gulzar.