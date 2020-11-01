YouTube sensation Bhuvan Bam on Sunday announced on his Instagram Stories that he has tested COVID-19 positive.
“Beetey kuch dino se tabiyat kharab chal rahi hai [I have been feeling unwell for a while]. Tests results have come and I am COVID-19 positive,” Bam wrote.
He also urged people to take proper precautions.
“Is virus ko lightly mat lena, mask lagaao, keep sanitising yourself and social distancing maintain karo [Don’t take this virus lightly. Keep sanitising yourself and do maintain social distancing],” he added.
The 26-year-old rose to fame with his YouTube channel BB Ki Vines. Apart from making vines, he also sings. ‘Heer-Ranjha’, ‘Safar’ and ‘Bas Mein’ are some of his tracks.