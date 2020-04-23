Bhatia is helping migrant workers by mobilising more than 50 tonnes of food products

Tamannah Bhatia Image Credit: IANS

Actress Tamannaah Bhatia says “today we are like caged animals”, and says that the universe has given us a time to reflect on the fact.

“Lockdown is a need of the hour at this point of time and cases will multiply if we don’t adhere to social distancing rules and limit outdoor activities until an effective medical solution is derived,” Bhatia said.

“This unprecedented crisis has taken so many innocent lives and the economy is majorly hit especially the small businesses. Maybe the universe is teaching us a lesson for all the harm we have caused nature and animals,” she added.

Bhatia has extended help to migrant workers in Mumbai by mobilising more than 50 tonnes of food products and have catering to the needs of 10,000 people across the slums, shelters and old age homes across Mumbai.