Arjun Kapoor Image Credit: PTI

After supporting COVID-19 relief funds, actor Arjun Kapoor is all set to go on a virtual date to raise money for daily wage earners of the film industry.

“There is a section of people in our country who have lost livelihood during this crisis and are in dire need to sustain themselves and their families. I am talking about the scores of daily wage earners — your favourite chaat wale bhaiya, construction workers, coolies, dhobis, rickshaw drivers and so many others. The lockdown means that they can’t go out and earn a living,” the actor said.

Five winners stand a chance to go on a virtual date with the actor.

“A special thank you in advance to everyone who is going to come forward and donate for this special cause. I will be meeting and chatting and chilling with 5 winners on April 11 and that night we will all be doing a video chat. I will be getting to know you, share a laugh with you, have a meal with you and just have a good evening together. Let’s come together to help those in serious need,” he said.

The actor and his sister Anshula Kapoor have teamed up to raise money through the online fundraising platform, Fankind. “Fankind, GiveIndia and I have come together to provide cash in hand for these daily wage workers in serious need,” the actor said, adding: “GiveIndia has identified more than 60 thousand families across India that need our help. All you have to do is log on to fankind.org/arjun and donate. Even Rs 100 will make a huge difference. Your entire donation amount will go in the hands of these people in need.”