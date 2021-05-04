Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone’s father Prakash Padukone, a former badminton champion, has been hospitalised in Bengaluru after he tested positive for COVID-19.
According to a report in news portal Pinkvilla, Deepika’s mother Ujjala and sister Anisha, a golf player, have also tested positive for the virus and they are now isolating at home.
At the time of reporting, 65-year-old Prakash’s health status was unknown.
COVID-19 has been indiscriminate as several Bollywood stars and their families battle the virus.
Prakash is a legendary badminton player and was the first Indian to win the All England Championships title in 1980.
According to several reports, Prakash developed a high fever a week ago and was transferred to the hospital as a precaution. He’s likely to be discharged soon.
Actors including Randhir Kapoor, Aamir Khan, R Madhavan, Alia Bhatt, and Ranbir Kapoor have all tested positive for the virus.
India has seen a savage second wave of COVID-19 with a spike in cases and casualties.