This actor has taken the initiative to provide oxygen cylinders to COVID-19 patients

Suniel Shetty Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News

Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty is the latest star to throw his celebrity behind arranging oxygen cylinders to bridge the shortage in India as many grapple with the second wave of COVID-19.

Image Credit:

He has launched an initiative urging his fans to contribute to ‘Mission MillionAir’ in an effort to provide free oxygen to those who can’t afford adequate healthcare in India.

"This is a beautiful initiative. And it's about giving back to my society ... Somewhere down the line, I feel I am blessed to be given this opportunity to help those in need. This is the need of the hour. We need to come forward in whatever little way we can," said Shetty in a message to Gulf News.

He also urged his fans to step forward and extend help to those struggling in India.

"I want you all to spread the word. We have a long way to go," he added.

Earlier today, prominent actors including Akshay Kumar and his wife Twinkle Khanna have joined hands to provide oxygen cylinders to those struck down by COVID-19. Shetty also tweeted to his fans to come forward and be warriors in real-life.

“This is an appeal to all my friends and fans. DM me if you need help, if you know someone who needs help, or if you want to contribute and be a part of this mission. Please amplify this as much as you can and help us help them,” added Shetty.