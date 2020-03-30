Kanika Kapoor Image Credit: Supplied

Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor who tested positive for the coronavirus four times and has been in hospital for more than a fortnight now, is missing her family.

The singer gave an update to her fans through Instagram, while refuting rumours.

“Going off to bed. Sending you all loving vibes. Stay safe you guys. Thank you for your concern but I am not in the ICU. I am fine. I hope my next test is negative. Waiting to go home to my kids and family... miss them!,” Kapoor posted.

The post came with a quote which read: “Life teaches us to make good use of time, while time teaches us the value of life.”

The singer had tested positive for coronavirus for the fourth consecutive time on Sunday, causing considerable concern to her family.