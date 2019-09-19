There were no casulaties due to the incident

The estimated loss that the upcoming film ‘Coolie No 1’ incurred owing to a fire last week is anything between Rs20 million (Rs1.03 million) to Rs25 million, according to industry reports.

Although there were no no casualties owing to the incident, as confirmed by producer Jackky Bhagnani, the film starring Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan did suffer that minor loss.

However, the loss is said to be covered under the Rs1.25 billion insurance that has been taken out by the makers before the film went on floors.

The fire broke out on September 11 on the set, which is located at Filmistan studio in Goregaon.