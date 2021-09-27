Former heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson has bagged his first Bollywood project with a starring role in Vijay Deverakonda’s ‘Liger’.
The film will also mark Deverakonda’s big Bollywood debut under filmmaker Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. Starring alongside the Telugu star will be actress Ananya Pandey.
Tyson’s big debut was announced by Johar on social media. “For the first time ever, the king of the ring will be seen on the big screens of Indian cinema! Welcoming @MikeTyson to the #LIGER team! (sic),” Johar wrote on Twitter.
Deverakonda also made the announcement on his social media, with a poster that saw half his face merged with that of Tyson. “We promised you Madness! We are just getting started. For the first time on Indian Screens. Joining our mass spectacle - #LIGER The Baddest Man on the Planet. The God of Boxing. The Legend, the Beast, the Greatest of all Time! IRON MIKE TYSON”
According to reports, Tyson is said to make a cameo appearance in the climax portions of the film, which is releasing in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam languages.
The American boxer ruled the ring as Iron Mike between 1985 and 2005, however, Tyson fell from grace in 1992 when he was convicted of rape and sentenced to six years in prison; although he was released on parole after three years and staged a comeback in sports.
Tyson has previously appeared in movies such as ‘The Hangover’ and ‘Pharaoh’s War’.