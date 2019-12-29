Mumbai: Actor Chunky Pandey at the wedding anniversary party of actor Aayush Sharma and his wife Arpita Khan in Mumbai on Nov 18, 2019. (Photo: IANS) Image Credit: IANS

Actor Chunky Pandey, known to new-generation fans as Aakhri Pasta in the ‘Housefull’ series, is set to make his Marathi film debut with ‘Vikun Taak’.

“Doing a film in Marathi, and a socio-comedy genre has always been on my wishlist. Marathi humour cannot be compared. I just love the language. Being born in Mumbai, speaking Marathi has never been a problem because if Hindi is my mother tongue, Marathi is my father tongue,” said the actor, who is new star Ananya Panday’s father.

The film directed by Sameer Patil and produced by Uttung Thakur focuses on the real-life problems of the underprivileged class in rural areas. Satire has been used to tackle the issue.

Thakur is known for producing slice-of-life films such as ‘Balak-Palak’ and ‘Yellow’.