A poster for 'Chehre'. Image Credit: twitter.com/emraanhashmi

Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi on Thursday dropped the first teaser of his upcoming mystery thriller ‘Chehre’, which also features actor Amitabh Bachchan in the lead.

The 41-year-old actor took to his Instagram handle and shared the intense and gripping clip. A voice-over of Annu Kapoor starts playing in the background, speaking about the actual nature of humans and how there is no person in this world who hasn’t committed any crime in their lives.

The teaser then shows images of Hashmi and Bachchan as their voice-overs play in the background with Hashmi talking about how an innocent person today is just someone who has not been caught doing any wrong.

The film which was earlier slated to release in July 2020, reportedly also stars actor Rhea Chakraborty but she is not mentioned in the cast or featured on the poster.

Chakraborty had shared her first look from the upcoming movie in July 2019, a year before she was embroiled in the controversy surrounding her boyfriend, Sushant Singh Rajput’s sudden demise. Chakraborty was arrested in connection with a drugs probe after Rajput’s death last year but was later released on bail.

Directed by Rumi Jaffrey, ‘Chehre’ is a mystery-thriller and features Bachchan in the role of a lawyer in the film. The upcoming movie now set to release on April 9, will bring Bachchan and Hashmi on the big screen for the first time.

Apart from ‘Chehre’, Bachchan also has ‘Jhund’ and ‘Brahmastra’ slated for release. He is currently shooting for ‘MayDay’, which also features Rakul Preet Singh and Ajay Devgn.