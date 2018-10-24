Radha Kyun Gori Main Kyun Kaala makers have suspended their association with casting director Vicky Sidana, who has been accused of sexual misconduct by actress Kritika Sharma.

Sharma said Sidana tried to rape her in 2013. According to several reports, she has filed an official complaint with the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of Maharashtra.

Studio 5 Elements, the studio behind Radha Kyun Gori Main Kyun Kaala, on Wednesday issued a statement saying they are distancing themselves from Sidana until a thorough investigation is carried out.

“Studio 5 Elements is committed to creating a safe, healthy and peaceful working environment for women. We strongly believe that anyone found guilty of misconduct should be punished,” the statement read.

“As a production house, we stand by the #MeToo movement and have decided not to work with any proven offenders. Our association with Vicky Sidana will remain held on abeyance until a thorough investigation,” the statement added.

Actress Iulia Vantur will be seen playing the role of a Lord Krishna disciple in the film, which will be directed by Prem R Soni.