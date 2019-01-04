“It’s a very difficult role. Somehow Richa’s face kept returning into my mind. When I mentioned her for the role, some people told me she was too desi, too much of a Delhi girl. But I feel the sensuous side of Richa is ready to be tapped. I asked her to meet me,” said Bhatt, adding: “Richa came straight over and said, ‘You wanted to see me about something urgent?’ I told her I want her to do ‘Cabaret’. We were both on the same page on this. Richa knew she’ll have to work very hard to get a cabaret dancer’s body language right.”