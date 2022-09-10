This seems to be the unanimous view of trade magazines that track box office collection figures. According to Bollywood Hungama, early estimates indicated that the Ayan Mukherji movie has collected in the range of Rs365 million to Rs385 million on its opening day.

The Rs4.15-billion movie therefore seems set to break into the Rs1-billion club at the end of its first weekend, but its big test will be Monday.

If it can keep up the momentum, then it promises to become the highest-grossing Bollywood film in a rather difficult year. In fact, according to Bollywood Hungama, its first-day earnings have surpassed those of the biggest post-pandemic grosser, the Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif-led ‘Sooryavanshi’.

But with no major release being scheduled before the upcoming actioner ‘Vikram Vedha’ starring Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan on September 30, ‘Brahmastra’ has an unobstructed ride ahead. Will it be able to cash in on this fact?

Trade analysts have said that four factors seem to have buoyed the movie’s reception: it has brought back young people, who have now become avid followers of Marvel films, to the cinemas after a long time; stellar performances, especially by Alia Bhatt, who seems to have become the darling of audiences; the surprise package, namely, Shah Rukh Khan’s 20-minute presence in his ‘Swades’ character, Professor Mohan Bhargav; and of course, the VFX that brought Ayan Mukherji’s Astraverse to life.

More importantly, “the film has fared exceptionally well in the multiplexes and the mass belts too stood their ground with spot bookings,” Bollywood Hungama states. “The three national chains have collected around Rs18.50 crores from all the versions, whereas the non-national chains have put up another Rs18.50 crores to take the opening around Rs37 crore mark.”