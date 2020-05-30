I am consciously going to stop using everything that is Chinese, tweeted Arshad Warsi

Arshad Warsi Image Credit: IANS

Mumbai: Several Bollywood personalities including Arshad Warsi, Milind Soman and Ranvir Shorey have joined the ongoing "Boycott China" campaign on social media.

Warsi took to Twitter and shared that he is consciously going to avoid using Chinese goods.

"I am consciously going to stop using everything that is Chinese. As they are a part of most of the things we use, it will take time but I know, one day I'll be Chinese free. You should try it too," he wrote.

Actor-model Milind Soman said he is no longer using the Chinese short-video making application TikTok. "Am no longer on tiktok. #BoycottChineseProducts," tweeted Soman.

Actor Ranvir Shorey simply wrote: "Bilkul. Beshaq. #BoycottChina. #CKMKB."

The hashtags #BoycottChineseProducts and #BoycottChina started trending after educator and innovator Sonam Wangchuk, whose life inspired the Aamir Khan-starrer "3 Idiots", shared a video on YouTube urging all to avoid Chinese goods amid the growing tensions between India and China in Ladakh. Netizens and a string of known personalities alike have followed Wangchuk's lead.

Among them is television actress Kamya Punjabi requested everyone to use only Indian goods.

"I never had such apps on my phone. Would like to request all who have commercials attached with such chinese products to use alternative Be Indian buy Indian #BoycottChineseProducts," Kamya tweeted.

Writer Raaj Shaandilyaa asked everyone to join the "Boycott China" movement.

"Boycott "MADE IN CHINA" movement ka hissa bane... aur apne desh ki pragati main yogdaan dein. Jai Hind Jai Bharat. (be a part of the boycott Made In China movement and help in the prosperity of your country.) #BoycottMadeInChina," Shaandilyaa tweeted.

Celebrity photographer Atul Kasbekar praised US President Donald Trump, who gave a strong speech on Friday against China.