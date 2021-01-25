Bollywood singers Alka Yagnik and Kumar Sanu — who defined the ‘90s music era in Bollywood — will perform together on February 12 at the Sheikh Saeed Hall, Dubai World Trade Centre.
While Sanu will perform his hit numbers including ‘Humko Sirf Tumse Pyaar Hain’ from the film ‘Barsaat’ and ‘Do Dil Mil Rahe Hain’ from ‘Pardes’, Yagnik is likely to belt out popular tracks including ‘Tip Barsa Pani’ from the hit Bollywood film ‘Mohra’ and ‘Ae Mere Hamsafar’ from ‘Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak’.
Together, they will sing their combined hits such as ‘Chura Ke Dil Mera’ from ‘Main Khiladi Tu Anari’ and ‘Mera Dil Bhi Kitna Pagal Hain’ from ‘Saajan’.
“Growing up in the 90s had its own charm. The melodies are sure to bring back the nostalgia and transport you to that time,” said Ashwin Sancheti of Spotlight Entertainment, the show’s organiser.
Tickets cost Dh59 and are available online.