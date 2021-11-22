As Aditya Seal and Anushka Ranjan tied the knot on Sunday amongst close friends and family, their wedding ceremony was attended by several Bollywood celebrities such as Alia Bhatt, Vaani Kapoor, Athiya Shetty, among others.
For the occasion, the couple opted for pastel-coloured outfits. The bride looked stunning in a lavender lehenga while the groom looked nothing less than an Indian prince in light yellow sherwani teamed with a white turban.
Seal and Ranjan looked happy as they took their vows, promising to be with each other through highs and lows.
At the ceremony, Bhatt, who was also the bridesmaid, opted for a classic style dressed in an ethnic yellow saree with golden jewellery.
Shetty was seen in a pink lehenga, while Kapoor came dressed in an all-white traditional lehenga.
Actor Bhumi Pednekar was also is seen in an elaborate, sleeveless lehenga while Rhea Chakraborty was seen in a yellow saree. On the other side, celebrity fashion designer Manish Malhotra looked dapper in an all-black outfit.
Seal and Ranjan were reportedly in a relationship for the last four years before the former proposed.
The two have featured in several films. Ranjan was a part of films like ‘Wedding Pullav’, and ‘Batti Gul Meter Chalu’. Seal, on the other hand, has starred in ‘Tum Bin 2’, ‘Student Of The Year 2’, and ‘Indoo Ki Jawaani’. They both have also worked together on the web show ‘Fittrat’
The ceremony was followed by an after-party that saw Bhatt shimmer in a cold-shouder sequinced dress with Malhotra beaming by her side.