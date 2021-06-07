Bollywood actress Evelyn Sharma married her longtime boyfriend Tushaan Bhindi last month in a country wedding in Australia. The 34-year-old actress released a slew of images from her Brisbane countryside wedding on Monday.
Sharma captioned a photo of her favourite wedding moment, “Forever,” and added a red heart. Bhindi wore a blue suit on the special day while Evelyn looked gorgeous in a lace wedding gown.
The couple had planned a large Indian wedding but had to cancel it due to the pandemic. They wouldn't let the virus rob them of the occasion however; they married on May 15 in an intimate affair. “We started our wedding celebrations with a legal ceremony,” she said to an Indian media outlet during an interview. “Of course, we would have preferred that our international family and friends be present, but we know that their blessings are always with us.”
Who is Tushaan Bhindi? He is a surgeon and entrepreneur located in Australia. In 2018, he met Sharma on a blind date set up by a mutual friend. The two hit it off right away. They share a dog named Coco.
Back in 2019, Sharma confirmed her engagement to Bhindi. “Yes!” she captioned a shot of the two on a yacht against the backdrop of Sydney’s skyline.
Sharma made her Bollywood debut in the 2012 film ‘From Sydney with Love’. She is best remembered for her appearances as a supporting actress in films including ‘Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani’, ‘Hindi Medium’, ‘Yaariyan’, ‘Kuch Kuch Locha Hai’ and ‘Nautanki Saala’.