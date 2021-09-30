Actress Shweta Tiwari was recently admitted to a hospital in Mumbai after she complained of low blood pressure.
“This is to inform everyone that Shweta Tiwari was hospitalised due to weakness and slight low pressure. The actor had not managed enough rest with immense travel and adding to it the weather change,” the source’s statement read.
Tiwari’s team also assured her fans that she will be discharged soon.
Tiwari was in Cape Town, South Africa in July for the shoot of the 11th season of ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’. After coming back to India, she got busy shooting for her short film in Delhi.
Tiwari’s estranged husband Abhinav Kohli wished her a quick recovery in an Instagram post. The former couple share a son named Reyansh and are currently in a custody battle.
The actress is best known for her role in popular TV series ‘Kasautii Zindagi Kay’. Tiwari was also the winner of the reality series ‘Bigg Boss 4’