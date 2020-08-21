The report said that the "total length of ligature mark is 33 cm"

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput's detailed post-mortem report, which said he died by "asphyxia due to hanging (unnatural)", also noted that "pressure abrasion (ligature mark) present around the neck at the level of thyroid-cartilage, passes obliquely upward, backward towards mastoid process on both sides".

It said that ligature mark is more prominent and deep on the right of the neck and is absent over backside of the neck and occipital protuberance.

The report gives further details of the location of the ligature mark.

The post-mortem was done after the actor was found dead in his Bandra apartment on June 14.

The report, which has been signed by five doctors, said that there is no evidence of hemorrhage in subcutaneous tissue and muscle and in the thyroid gland, laryngeal muscles and para-tracheal muscles.

The Supreme Court had earlier this week approved the CBI investigation recommended by the Bihar government into Sushant Singh Rajput case.

A CBI team reached the Bandra Police Station on Friday for investigation in the case.

'Why was Rhea at the mortuary?'

Meanwhile, a lawyer for the late actor's father Vikas Singh questioned the admittance of Rhea Chakraborty to the mortuary.

"Rhea going to mortuary is very suspicious as she had no relationship with Sushant Singh on day of his death. In what capacity she was allowed to see the body of Sushant. I believe she was taken from the backroom. Without showing grief, without sobbing, without breaking down, clearly exposes her mind that she was probably wanting to accept the blame of his death and she has no regret of it. She had no affection for Sushant," Singh told ANI.

He also said: "Mumbai police will have to answer how did they allow her to enter before postmortem. There is a possibility of tampering with evidence."