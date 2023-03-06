Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan was injured during the shooting of his upcoming film, Project K, in Hyderabad. Big B took to his blog to share on Sunday that he has broken his rib cartilage and stated that he is currently taking rest at his home in Mumbai.

"In Hyderabad at shoot for Project K, during an action shot, got injured, rib cartilage popped broke and muscle tear to the right rib cage. Cancelled shoot, did doctor consult & scan by CT at AIG Hospital in Hyderabad and flown back home," posted Amitabh Bachchan.

Expressing his anguish the actor added, "It shall be difficult or let me say .. I shall be unable to meet, the well wishers at Jalsa Gate this evening .. so do not come .. and do inform as much as you can to those that intend coming ...All else is well ..." he posted.

Image Credit: https://srbachchan.tumblr.com/

Helmed by Nag Ashwin, Project K is a bilingual film shot simultaneously in two languages i.e Hindi and Telugu across various locations. Deepika Padukone and Prabhash are playing the pivotal roles in the film.

In this time of distress, Amitabh Bachchan said he has found his solace in the words of his 'Babuji'.