Legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan is set to collaborate with director Ribhu Dasgupta for an upcoming courtroom drama.
Titled ‘Section 84’, the film marks Bachchan and Dasgupta’s third collaboration after the TV mini-series ‘Yudh’ in 2014 and the thriller film ‘Te3n’ in 2015.
Taking to Instagram, Bachchan announced the news and wrote, “.. a delight once again to be in the company of distinguished creative minds for this new venture, and the challenge it provokes, for me. #Section84.”
Dasgupta said, “I feel happy, blessed, and honoured to collaborate with (Bachchan) Sir again. Looking forward to it.”
Producer Vivek B Agrawal said, “It’s an honour to have Mr Bachchan on board in our next film and I’m thrilled to be starting this adventure with him and Ribhu in ‘Section 84’.”
Soon after the ‘Shahenshah’ actor shared the news, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.
“Best Wishes Sir,” a fan wrote.
Another fan wrote, “Really excited for your forthcoming projects sir.”
Bachchan has earlier acted in courtroom drama films like ‘Pink’ and ‘Mahaan’.
The actor was recently seen in Sooraj Barjatya’s family entertainer film ‘Uunchai’ alongside Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta and Boman Irani.
He will be acting in ‘Project K’ alongside Prabhas and Deepika Padukone.