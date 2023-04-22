Bollywood superstars Salman Khan and Aamir Khan celebrated Eid together and also posed for a picture for fans.
Salman took to Instagram, where he shared the picture. In the image, Salman can be seen wearing a black shirt and matching pants. Aamir wore a blue T-shirt and black jeans.
The two smiled for the camera as they got clicked.
Salman wrote: “Chand Mubarak.”
Actress Sangeeta Bijlani, who was formerly married to yesteryear Indian cricketer Mohammad Azharuddin, replied: “Chaand Mubarak.”
Salman’s latest movie ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ released on April 21 and is now running in the cinemas. The movie is directed by Farhad Samji and stars Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari and Venkatesh Daggubati in pivotal roles.
Meanwhile Aamir was last seen in the film ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’, an Indian adaptation of the Hollywood classic ‘Forrest Gump’, opposite Kareena Kapoor.