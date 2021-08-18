Makers of the upcoming Bollywood film ‘Bhoot Police’ dropped the first trailer of the horror-comedy.
The much-anticipated film features Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Yami Gautam, and Jacqueline Fernandez in the lead roles.
The makers released the first trailer of the upcoming flick on Wednesday and it will give audiences spooky vibes while leaving them in splits.
It opens with a van driving through a mysterious path and then introduces the lead actors Kapoor and Khan as the ghostbusters in the film.
The clip reveals Kapoor’s character (Chiraunji) as a believer in superstitions, while Khan’s character (Vibhooti) as the one who does not believe in ghosts. The duo, which has collaborated for the first time, will be seen embarking on a crazy journey across the hills and spooky forests of north India.
‘Bhoot Police’ marks the second collaboration between Khan and Fernandez after they were seen sharing screen space in ‘Race 2’.
The forthcoming horror-comedy is directed by Pawan Kripalani and produced by Ramesh Taurani and Akshai Puri.
Filming for ‘Bhoot Police’ began in Himachal Pradesh in November 2020. Earlier, the film was scheduled to release in theatres on September 10, however, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, it will now release digitally.
The movie is set to release on Disney+ Hotstar on September 17.