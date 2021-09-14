Bollywood celebrity couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have reportedly purchased a ‘huge plot’ in the coastal enclave of Alibaug, which is also where Shah Rukh Khan owns a holiday home.
According to news reports, the couple have purchased land in the sleepy coastal town, which houses two bungalows and a coconut grove. While the power couple have remained mum on the rumours, they were spotted exiting the local land registrar’s office earlier today.
This isn’t the first pandemic purchase for the couple. Last month, it was reported Padukone and Singh snapped up an apartment in the former’s hometown of Bengaluru.
Currently, the duo reside in plush four-bedroom apartment in the Mumbai suburb was Prabhadevi, which was purchased by Padukone in 2010. The couple started living there together post marriage.
There has been murmurings the plot purchased by the couple in Alibaug is part of the L’Hermitage luxe villas, which is the brainchild of Aditya Kilachand, son of author Shobhaa De, which he set up in collaboration with interior designer Sussanne Khan and architect Cherag Bardolivala.
Singh and Padukone aren’t the only celebrities who have been snapping up properties in India during COVID-19. With the pandemic creating favourable market conditions, ‘Raazi’ star Alia Bhatt reportedly paid Rs320 million(Dh16million approx) for a posh 2,460-square-foot apartment on the fifth floor of Bandra’s Pali Hill Vastu building in November 2020, according to reports.
Her ‘RRR’ co-star Ajay Devgn purchased a 590 square-yard luxurious property in Juhu for Rs600 million in June 2021. Sunny Leone purchased a flat worth Rs160 million in the same building as Amitabh Bachchan (Atlantis), which is currently under development. Bachchan purchased a duplex on the 27th and 28th floors of the Atlantis building in Oshiwara in May 2021. The flat is now under development and will be worth roughly Rs310 million. It spans 5,700 square feet.