The makers of ‘Simmba’ hosted a success party for their cast and crew along with film industry friends in Mumbai.
Stars including Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Rohit Shetty, Karan Johar, Sara Ali Khan, Ajay Devgn, Kajol, Akshay Kumar, Ayan Mukherji, Sonu Sood, Kunal Khemu, Ganesh Acharya, Farhad Samji Murli Sharma and Manish Malhotra attended the party on Monday night.
The film’s supporting cast including Vaidehi Shringarpure, Nandu Madhav, Uday Tikekar and Siddhartha Jadhav were also spotted at the venue.
Devgn made a cameo appearance in ‘Simmba’ as his popular character from ‘Singham’. Kumar made a surprise appearance where he played Maharahtra ATS (Anti Terrorism Squad) chief Veer Sooryavanshi, which signalled an upcoming collaboration between Kumar and Shetty called ‘Sooryavanshi’.
‘Simmba’ is expected to cruise past the Rs2 billion (Dh105.6 million) mark by Tuesday.
Karan Johar, who co-produced ‘Simmba’, says he enjoyed working with Shetty.
“Working with Rohit Shetty has been one of the best experiences of my life! Have learnt so much from his process and his precision!” Johar posted on Instagram. “Making a mainstream film that is loved across the audience base is no mean task and he has mastered the art of doing just that. He loves his audiences tremendously and only makes movies for them. Thank you my dearest Rohit for everything! You have a large heart and a solid one too.”
“Ranveer is and will always be Simmba for life! You two were meant to be brothers in biceps. Love you. Thank you. What a great end of the year to have,” he added.