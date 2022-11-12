Bollywood actress Bipasha Basu has given birth to her first child with husband Karan Singh Grover.
Indian news portal Pinkvilla announced that Basu and Grover welcomed a girl child on November 12, and later the couple confirmed it with a post on their social media.
Basu and Grover took to Instagram to make the announcement. They also shared a picture of their daughter's little feet.
A note was attached with the picture, which read: "12.11.22, Devi Basu Singh Grover. The physical manifestation of our love and blessings of Ma is here now and she is divine."
Over the past few months, Basu has been regularly posting pictures and videos of her pregnancy journey.
In August, the actress took to Instagram to share pictures from her maternity photoshoot.
“A new time, a new phase, a new light adds another unique shade to our prism of life. Making us a little more whole than we used to be. We began this life individually and then we met each other and from then we were two,” the actress wrote in the caption. “Too much love for only two, seemed a little unfair for us to see…so soon, we who once were two will now become three. A creation manifested by our love, our baby will join us soon and add to our glee.”
It was in July that the rumours first started spreading that Basu, 43, and Grover, 40, were having their first child.
The couple met on the set of horror film ‘Alone’ in 2015 and got married a year later.