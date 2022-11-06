Bollywood power couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor welcomed a baby girl on November 6 at a private hospital in Mumbai, according to local reports.
The couple, who got married on April 14, announced their pregnancy after two months of their marriage. In June, their pregnancy announcement was met with loud cheers and congratulatory calls. A cross-section of their fans even wondered if the couple, who were just two months into the marriage, were pulling a prank on them or were using it as a publicity gimmick for their new film, 'Brahmastra'.
Earlier in the day, the couple were spotted driving into the H.N. Reliance Foundation Hospital in Girgaon, Mumbai, triggering rumours that the day that they were waiting for is finally here.
Alia and Ranbir had a blazing year in their careers this year with the release of their fantasy adventure ‘Brahmastra’. While Ranbir had just one release, his wife was on a proverbial roll.
She was seen in blockbusters including 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' and Netflix dark comedy ‘Darlings’. The new mum is also awaiting the release of Hollywood action thriller ‘Heart Of Stone’ with Gal Gadot in 2023. The actress was spotted doing a string of action stunt in the early stages of her pregnancy.
Alia and Ranbir are becoming the portrait of a modern working couple. Alia was seen promoting ‘Brahmastra’ across the globe even while she was in her second trimester. She has also launched her own maternity wear called ‘Edamama’ which takes pride in comfortable and chic clothes for pregnant women.
Recently, Alia was thrown a baby shower by her in-laws, famiy, and friends. Heavily pregnant Alia was spotted wearing a yellow tunic and gold jewels. She shared a string of feel-good pictures from the ceremony where her husband, her friends, and family were blessing the couple as they entered a new phase in their lives.