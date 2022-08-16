1 of 7
Bollywood star couple Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover have confirmed that they’re expecting their first child together. Basu took to Instagram to share a pictures from her maternity photoshoot, where she’s posing with her bump and her husband, “A new time, a new phase, a new light adds another unique shade to our prism of life. Making us a little more whole than we used to be. We began this life individually and then we met each other and from then we were two,” the actress wrote in the caption. “Too much love for only two, seemed a little unfair for us to see…so soon, we who once were two will now become three. A creation manifested by our love, our baby will join us soon and add to our glee❤️”
Over the years, Basu and Grover have battled rumours that they were pregnant. But each time, such speculative reports emerged, Basu clarified that it wasn't true.
The two reportedly got to know each other in 2015 on the sets of 'Alone', a horror film that featured both these actors. Bollywood folklore has it that sparks flew between them and the rest is history.
A year after they met on the sets of 'Alone' in 2015, the two got married in a fun and intimate ceremony. The two painted a picture of happiness together.
Bipasha Basu from Bengal is a former supermodel and actress. She made her Bollywood debut with the thriller 'Ajnabee' in 2001. The actress is best-known for her roles in films such as 'Dhoom 2', 'Jism', 'Race' and 'Omkara'.
Bipasha and Karan aren't the only ones who are going to be parents soon in Bollywood. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, who got married a few months earlier, also announced that they were going to be parents soon.
On the same day as Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover announced their pregnancy, Bollywood actor Gurmeet Choudhary and his wife Debina Bonnerjee revealed that they were expecting their second child.
