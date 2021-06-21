After India experienced a savage second wave of COVID-19 outbreak, Bollywood actors such as Akshay Kumar and Ranveer Singh have returned to work.
As a precautionary measure, film shooting had come to a grinding halt to stem the spread of the virus and actors were seen patiently waiting for movie sets to get back into action.
On June 21, Kumar informed his fans that he’s back to filming his new project ‘Raksha Bandhan’, also starring Bhumi Pednekar. The movie is a celebration of sibling bonds.
“Growing up my sister, Alka was my first friend. It was the most effortless friendship. Aanand L Rai’s ‘Raksha Bandhan’ is a dedication to her and a celebration of that special bond,” tweeted Kumar.
“Day one of shoot today, need your love and best wishes,” he added.
Actor Singh was also spotted returning to the sets of an unidentified film.
According to sources, he’s currently working on a huge project.
“Ranveer has been one of the first few actors to resume shooting after every lockdown because he truly believes that the industry needs to restart ... It’s an intense shoot today,” said the industry source.
Bollywood, like many other industries, came to a standstill when India saw a spike in COVID-19 cases. Several Bollywood projects such as ‘Sooryavanshi’ is yet to be released and has been put on hold by its makers.