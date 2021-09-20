As cinemas remain shut in parts of India, the Bollywood film will drop on Zee5 now

Rashmi Rocket Image Credit: IMDb

The makers of the much-awaited Taapsee Pannu-starrer ‘Rashmi Rocket’ have finally announced that the film will be released on October 15 on the ZEE5.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Monday, Pannu shared the poster of the film along with the release date.

The poster gives viewers a quick glimpse of the adrenaline-packed narrative.

“Get ready to run with Rashmi in this race on and off the track. She will need you in this one. #RashmiRocket ready to take off on 15th October 2021 only on @zee5,” Pannu wrote.

Following the story of a young gifted girl, who hails from a small village, ‘Rashmi Rocket’ is directed by Akarsh Khurana. What seems like an athletic contest turns into her personal battle for respect and honour.

Pannnu also opened up about how crucial this film is for her. “This film is special very differently. I’ve always been approached when either the script or the director is ready to make the film but one line of this story fell in my lap in Chennai and then from there to it becoming a full-fledged film has been a feeling I haven’t experienced with any other film before.

“Everyone was just so sure about the story from day 1 that it was never a tough job to convince any of the stakeholders to join hands and give their best for this film. Hence the result of this film will affect me a lot more than my other films. Also, I’m extremely proud of it.”

Rashmi Rocket Image Credit: IMDb

Produced by Ronnie Screwvala, Neha Anand and Pranjal Khandhdiya, ‘Rashmi Rocket’ is written by Nanda Periyasamy, Aniruddha Guha and Kanika Dhillon and also stars Supriya Pathak, Abhishek Banerjee, Priyanshu Painyuli and Supriya Pilgaonkar.

Director Khurana added: “As a viewer, I’ve always been fond of courtroom dramas, mature romances, and sports films. As a storyteller, I’ve always been drawn to characters on journeys, both external and internal. This film gave me the unique and exciting opportunity to work on something that had all of these elements, with a fantastic ensemble of actors.”