After the action thriller film ‘Tiger 3’ teaser was unveiled, 'Tiger ka Message' has been lauded by the audience. Superstar Shah Rukh Khan not only praised Salman's look but also gave inside information about the film.

During the session, one of the fans asked whether he had watched the new teaser of Salman Khan’s 'Tiger 3'.

To this SRK responded, “Tiger 3 is looking awesome. Bhai Bhai hi hai!!! Loved it….#Jawan.”

Another user asked Shah Rukh, “Have you seen #TigerKaMessage Teaser ... Would you like to share your view on this KHAN SAAB #AskSRK.”

The ‘Jawan’ actor replied in a witty style, “Yeh toh teaser hai….Tiger…picture abhi baaki hai mere dost. It will be stunning (inside info de raha hoon) ha ha!!!”

Makers of the film on Wednesday shared a glimpse of the world of ‘Tiger 3’. Taking to Instagram, Salman shared a video that he captioned, “Jab tak Tiger mara nahi. Tab tak Tiger hara nahi. #TigerKaMessage #Tiger3 arriving in cinemas this Diwali. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu.”

‘Tiger Ka Message’ revealed that Tiger is in peril after being framed as Enemy Number 1! The video sets up the plot of the film that will show how Tiger goes on a life-threatening mission to hunt down his enemies in this vengeful action entertainer. Tiger wants to clear his name for his country, for his family and he won’t stop at nothing.

Directed by Maneesh Sharma, 'Tiger 3' is set to release on the occasion of Diwali 2023 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

The film also stars Katrina Kaif in the lead. Reportedly, it also stars Emraan Hashmi as an antagonist. However, no official announcement of Emraan's casting has been made yet. Katrina was, however, missing from the video.

Salman and Katrina will reunite on screen after the 2019 film 'Bharat'. Prior to it, the duo featured in hits like 'Ek Tha Tiger', 'Tiger Zinda Hai', 'Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya' and 'Partner.' Meanwhile, SRK is currently enjoying the grand success of his recently released action thriller film ‘Jawan’.

SRK also confirmed the release date of his upcoming movie ‘Dunki’ at the success event of ‘Jawan’. He said, "We started on January 26, Republic Day (with Pathaan), then on Janmashtami we released 'Jawan', now New Year and Christmas are round the corner, we will release 'Dunki'. I keep National integration. Anyway, when my film is released, it is Eid.”